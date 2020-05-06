Bargain store opens in Cenla Wednesday

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is holding its grand opening in Pineville on Wednesday, May 6. It starts at 8:45 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on 2985 Cottingham Expressway.

That's the former K-Mart building.

The store sells several essential items crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, like food and cleaning products at affordable prices.

The store has made several accommodations to maintain CDC guidelines to keep people safe.

Here are some of the steps:

- Limit of 50 customers in the store at one time

- 50 shopping carts lined up outside cleaned and ready to use

- Signs hung throughout the store and regular announcements running to encourage social distancing

- Tape marks on the floor to keep customers distanced while waiting to checkout

- Registers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 open to help with social distancing

- All touchpoints cleaned regularly, in line with CDC standards

