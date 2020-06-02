Barker's counsel files motion to declare her indigent

An attorney representing Hanna Barker, the Natchitoches woman charged with first degree murder for the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, is asking the district court to declare her "indigent" for purposes of seeking state funding.

Hanna Barker | Photo Source: Natchitoches Police Department

If granted, the state's public defender board would have to pay for expenses for experts to be hired in the case to testify and to fund her attorney's travel expenses.

Her attorney, J. Dhu Thompson out of Shreveport, said Barker has "no assets or savings."

Thompson said it's crucial for the motion to be granted, given that it's a capital case, to adequately prepare for trial. A jury will come from outside of the parish.

Prosecutors say that Barker convinced her girlfriend, Felicia Smith, to kill her son, Levi Cole Ellerbe. Smith is accused of putting the baby in a ditch, pouring gas on him, and setting him on fire.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.