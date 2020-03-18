Barksdale AFB in Bossier City declares public health emergency

Following recent updates from national and state leaders, the Barksdale Air Force Base Installation Commander has declared a public health emergency on base.

The base's health protection condition level is now Bravo+.

"In accordance with this measure and the advice of public health personnel, Barksdale AFB is only open for Official Business. Until further notice, only military members, civilian employees and other Department of Defense affiliated personnel (e.g., retirees, dependents, contractors) who are conducting official duties or business, or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility, will be allowed on the installation. Accessing the base for shopping and morale facilities such as the base exchange, commissary or fitness center is not considered official business. All DoD and non-DoD affiliated personnel currently living on base will maintain base access." - BAFB

Base personnel is asked to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines and avoid large gatherings, limit close contact with others, and maximize social distancing and personal hygiene.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

