Baton Rouge Area Foundation gives $75k in grants to families of officers shot

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) has awarded $75,000 worth of grants to the families of Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

Officers Hutto and Maglone were shot Sunday, April 26 during a confrontation with a murder suspect. Hutto lost his life and Maglone is currently recovering in a Baton Rouge hospital.

The East Baton Rouge First Responders Fund granted $50,000 to Hutto’s family and $25,000 to Maglone’s.

“I pray the support provided to the families will ease some of their pain as they grieve and heal,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. “We are able to make these grants because the generous people of our region have contributed to the First Responders Fund.”

Hutto was a 21-year veteran of BRPD and Maglone has served on the force for seven years. They were ambushed while trying to capture a murder suspect.

The First Responders Fund was established in 1988 at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The charitable fund has granted $715,000 to first responders in East Baton Rouge Parish since 2016. The fund is overseen by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith, and Louisiana State Police Major Mike Noel. Together, they are responsible for recommending grants from the fund, which are approved by the foundation board.

