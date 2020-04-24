Baton Rouge police arrest teen in interstate rock throwing incidents

A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of throwing large rocks at vehicles passing along Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge.

A BRPD spokesman says the teen was caught near the scene by officers on patrol.

In one incident, a rock went through the windshield of Prairieville woman’s vehicle. The rock hit her head, requiring her to get staples at a hospital.

“Two huge rocks” came through the windshield, the woman posted to Facebook. She says it happened on I-110 near 72nd Street as she was returning from a “super relaxing weekend” trip.

She posted pictures of a gash to her head, caused by shattered glass from the windshield.

Still picking out glass from my face,” she said in the post. “Thankful I’m still alive, it could have been fatal.”

In a separate incident, a woman posted photos of her relative’s truck on Facebook, showing where a rock busted his windshield.

Baton Rouge police say the 14-year-old is accused in three separate incidents. He is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.