Baton Rouge’s main location for coronavirus testing will reopen Wednesday

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Community Testing Site at Baton Rouge General – Mid City will resume Wednesday only for patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome convened her COVID-19 Medical Task Force to update testing protocols to ensure our most vulnerable patients receive a COVID-19 test. The site will begin accepting new orders Thursday as COVID-19 tests become available.

The site will remain open on a day by day basis as supplies allow, Monday – Friday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Metro Baton Rouge’s main testing location for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, ran out of test kits Tuesday, March 17.

“There are not a plethora of tests available,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.