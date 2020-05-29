Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital changing pharmacy drive-thru operations

Starting June 1, 2020, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital will change its Pharmacy drive-thru operation and end curbside pickup.

Beneficiaries will still be required to check-in at the large tent located in the upper pharmacy parking lot. Once verified that your medication is ready (refills and previously dropped off prescriptions) you will park and go inside to the Pharmacy lobby.

You must wear a cloth face mask or covering. Lobby capacity limitations may cause a short wait before entering Entrance B.

No kiosk check-in will be required. Signs are posted and social distancing lines marked near Windows 1 and 2. Make sure you have your ID card ready. This service will be open Monday – Friday from 0800-1630.

Prescription drop off:

All new prescriptions (electronic and paper prescriptions) will be dropped off and documented at the check in stations with a 4-hour turnaround time. Prescriptions submitted before 1230 will be ready for pick up 4 hours after the drop off time. Those submitted after 1230 will be ready for pick up the next business day after 0800.

Refills:

All refills must be called in through the Refill Call in Line (337) 531- DRUG (3784) or online at www.tricareonline.com. You will be required to enter your prescription number into the system, so please have it ready. Refills requested before 0600 will be filled and ready for pick up after 1200 the same day. Refills requested after 0600 will be filled and ready for pick up the next business day after 1200.

All prescriptions being picked up, regardless if they are call-in refills or those returning from the 4-hour wait, will check in at the tent to verify that your medication is ready. Once this verification is completed, you will park and walk into the Pharmacy lobby and stand in the line near Windows 1 and 2.

In-house services and clinics

Same day, in-house appointments, Emergency Room, Patient Centered Medical Home, Eye, Ears, Nose and Throat and hospital discharges will be processed

and filled by directly going to the Pharmacy and selecting a ticket at the kiosk. Limited seating is available.

ScriptCenter update

ScriptCenter is still undergoing maintenance, but BJACH is diligently working to get it back up and running for refill pick up again.

Copyright 2020 Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. All rights reserved.