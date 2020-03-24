Beach Boys concert at Rapides Parish Coliseum canceled

The Beach Boys' concert scheduled for Friday, April 24 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum has been canceled.

Refunds are available from point of purchase. Please reach out to the ticket vendor or venue for any additional ticketing questions.

Rapides Parish Coliseum will be announcing all other rescheduled dates as soon as possible and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Be aware that if you purchased tickets online, Ticketmaster processes refunds automatically. Due to a high number of refunds, this may take up to 30 days.

The Rapides Parish Coliseum Box Office will be closed temporarily in compliance with the Governor's proclamation pertaining to the COVID-19 virus. If you have any questions, you may contact (318) 442-9581. Please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

The Coliseum apologizes for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2020 Rapides Parish Coliseum. All rights reserved.