Beauregard Parish Schools to resume meal service beginning April 3 under different schedule

The Beauregard Parish School Food Service Department will resume providing meals for students 18 years of age and under on Friday, April 3, and continuing each Friday until further notice.

“Our goal is to provide meals for students who need them during this time of school closure,” explained Superintendent Timothy Cooley. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and are making adjustments as needed.”

The meals will be boxed with five pre-packaged breakfasts and five pre-packaged lunches for each child.

Parents or students can pick up meals at Carver Elementary, DeRidder Junior High School, East Beauregard Elementary, Merryville High School, South Beauregard Elementary, and Singer High School between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon each Friday until further notice.

School board personnel will hand out the meals. Due to new guidance from the state daily, plans may change in the coming days or weeks.

“We ask that those picking up meals be patient with us and practice prescribed safety protocols,” said Cooley. “Please know that we are doing our best to make this work in the most efficient and practical way possible.”

Parents can visit the school board website at www.beau.k12.la.us for information concerning these and other measures being undertaken by the school system at this extraordinary time and for any new information or changes to plans.

“We are all in this together,” concluded Cooley. “Our school system and its employees are dedicated to the needs of our students and will work toward solutions that will provide opportunities to help meet their needs during this time.”

