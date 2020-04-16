Bicycle business booming in Cenla

The weather has been beautiful lately, and that, combined with the “Stay at Home” order in place, has encouraged people to get back on their bikes and ride!

Source: KALB

Red River Cyclery in Alexandria has seen a resurgence in people who are looking for some fresh air and exercise.

Customers have not only been getting maintenance done to get their old two-wheelers going again, but have been coming in to buy new ones.

The store carries everything from hybrids, street and mountain bikes but Mike Hopkins, the owner of the shop, says that the majority being sold are of the casual variety.

“Well, you know, to say surprised, I don’t know if that would be the right word. I think rediscover what has always been there, and that’s how fun cycling is. How fun it is to be with your family and friends, in a way that’s outdoors,” says Hopkins.

The shop is only allowing two people in the store at a time for now, but you can also purchase through their website. Current store hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

