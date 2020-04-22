Bicyclist killed in Winn Parish crash

A Trout man was killed on Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 84 near Silas Mercer Road.

A bicycle, ridden by Edward Herron, 53, of Trout, was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 84. For reasons still under investigation, an eastbound 2017 Kia Rio, driven by Deya R. Toler, 38, of Natchitoches, failed to observe Herron. This resulted in the Kia striking the rear of the bicycle. Herron was ejected from his bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials are key to preventing crashes.

Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles. Making good choices, while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 12 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 13 fatalities.

