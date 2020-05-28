Bills to loosen Louisiana gun limits nearing final passage

Louisiana would loosen gun restrictions under two measures moving closer to final legislative passage.

Republican Rep. Blake Miguez’s legislation would prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and public buildings beyond statewide restrictions.

Republican Rep. Bryan Fontenot’s bill would repeal a law allowing a concealed handgun permit holder to bring a gun in church only if church authorities inform their congregations. It also would do away with a provision allowing church authorities to require anyone wishing to carry to take an extra eight hours of training.

A Senate judiciary committee voted 4-1 Thursday to send the proposals to the full Senate. The House already has approved the measures.

