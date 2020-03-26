Blood donation numbers drop as COVID-19 numbers rise

If you see a lot of signs around promoting blood donations, it's because there's a need for it right now.

Blood donation numbers are continuing to drop while COVID-19 numbers rise. LifeShare Blood Center states that they have about 300 blood drives canceled recently in the Cenla area.

The reason behind all of this? People are afraid to go out and donate. Stay at home orders, business closures and social distancing have led people to believe that donating blood may not be the best idea right now. However, LifeShare Blood Center says that it's something that should be looked at as an essential service.

Governor John Bel Edwards has been pushing the need for blood donations recently. Hospitals and blood centers are right behind that, taking extra steps to get the needed donations.

"We are active on Facebook and our social media to make sure that people know that we can come out and donate. We've enhanced our sanitation practices. We're taking temperatures of donors or anyone that's walking into our front door" said LifeShare Blood Center Regional Director Jessica Sears.

Sears also wants to let the public know that LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria would like donors to schedule appointments to donate in the center. They're doing this to keep a minimal amount of people in their waiting area for social distancing. Also, it doesn't matter what your blood type is, because it's all needed.

Alexandria's blood center has extended their hours of operation for in center donations and there are still a few mobile blood drive events planned in the city.

As of now, there are no reports of COVID-19 being transmitted through blood transfusions.

