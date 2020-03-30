Blood shortage due to COVID-19, Buffalo Wild Wings holds blood drive

As COVID-19 continues to spread, one local restaurant is doing what it can to give back to the community.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Alexandria held a blood drive from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30, to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of people donated their time and blood to the drive.

General Manager Clay Burns says cleanliness and sanitation were both key inside the blood drive bus.

And inside the restaurant, Burns adds safety is and continues to be their number one priority.

“We’re having to do sanitation every two hours," said Burns. "We’re having to make sure everything is sanitized, along with our high touchpoints in our building, places where customers are touching more, or we’re touching more, we’re doing every 15 to 20 minutes with the sanitation on it.”

This was the first blood drive at the MacArthur location.

Burns hopes to have more at Buffalo Wild Wings in the future.

