Blue Star Mothers honor fallen soldiers through virtual Memorial Day Service

The Blue Star Mothers NELA will continue their annual tradition of honoring fallen Louisiana soldiers through a virtual Memorial Day service on Friday morning.

In collaboration with the City of West Monroe, the organization will read the names of 45 service members who died in combat starting from the Iraq War of 2003 to the present. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the Bell Tower on Trenton in downtown West Monroe.

After the name of each fallen soldier is called, the bell will ring. Blue Star Mothers president Jayme Watson said this ceremony is dedicated to not only remembering the service members who died at war, but saying their names out loud so everyone will know about their sacrifice.

“We remember them and promise that they will never be forgotten. So that’s why it’s important I think it’s wonderful The City of Monroe is going to continue to do that for the virtual service,” said Watson.

As the mother of an active service member, Watson said this ceremony hits close to home for her and other members of the organization.

“They are your troops, but they are our children. And we honor them by things like this. Even though it’s the gold stars, it’s important for us to remember that they could be our children,” she said.

Following the ceremony, they will go to the Blue Star Memorial Gardens on Stella Street where they will place 45 flags into the ground in honor of each casualty.

To watch the ceremony, go to the City of West Monroe

Facebook page .