Graves of Nathan Bedford Forrest, wife to be moved from Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Plans are in the works to move the bodies of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from Health Sciences Park.

Descendants of Forrest and the Sons of Confederate Veterans dropped a lawsuit over the removal of Confederate monuments from Memphis parks.

With the lawsuit dropped, Memphis Greenspace can move forward with legal proceedings to move the bodies, located under the former site of his statue.

Statues of Forrest and Jefferson Davis were removed in 2017, prompting a lawsuit against the City of Memphis and Memphis Greenspace, the parks’ owner.

“I am very happy that we have been able to resolve this matter, and I am very hopeful for the future of these two parks,” writes Van Turner, president of Memphis Greenspace.

Lee Millar, a spokesperson for the plaintiffs, released a statement, saying they were pleased with the settlement, “which gives us permission and clear ownership to all the Confederate items in the two parks.”

Millar said they have plans for the graves, the details of which will be released at a later time.

