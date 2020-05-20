Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard

MGN
Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Police Department says a body found on Venice Beach days is that of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard. He went missing in the water while swimming with his son last weekend.

A department statement says officers were flagged down early Wednesday by a citizen reporting that a body had washed ashore. The department says the body was identified and next-of-kin notified.

Gaspard was last seen about 50 yards offshore after he was caught in a rip current. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water. Gaspard was best known as part of the tag-team Cryme Time.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus