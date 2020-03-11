Body of veteran missing from Alexandria believed to be found in South Louisiana

A man last seen in Alexandria on Feb. 14 has been found dead nearly 100 miles away.

Acadia Parish deputies said a local farmer and his employee found a body believed to be James Gunnels, 89, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the family, Gunnels left his assisted living facility in Alexandria to go to Walmart.

KATC reports the body was found just several hundred yards away from the truck. Investigators found his truck on Feb. 14th.

The Alexandria Police Department said they are working in conjunction with the Acadia Parish Sheriff Office as the investigation continues.

