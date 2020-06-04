Bond hearing for suspect in fatal fire delayed until July

A motion to reduce the bond of one of the two women arrested in connection to a February fatal fire, that killed a grandmother and her three grandchildren on Wainwright Street, has been reset.

Dorthy Bosby, 27 of Alexandria, was supposed to be in court on Thursday for a bond reduction hearing to attempt to get her $1,020,200 bond reduced. She's facing four counts of second degree murder and a single count of possession of a delayed action incendiary device for the fire that killed 48-year-old Verlana Cooper and her three grandchildren, Jayda Cooper, 7, Brooklyn Cooper, 4, and Dreya Russaw, 4 months.

There are still restrictions on transporting inmates due to COVID-19, and because of that, Bosby wouldn't be able to be present for the hearing.

Her attorney, Andree Jacques, and special prosecutor Hugo Holland agreed to push the date to July 6. Judge Greg Beard granted that.

Bosby and her aunt, Tamielya Brevelle, 30 of Ball, are accused of setting the fire. To read more on the case and a recently released affidavit, click on the related links section of this page.

