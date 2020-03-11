Bond set for man involved in major meth bust in Natchitoches

A new bond has been set at $500,000 for a man involved with a major drug bust in Natchitoches.

On March 4, two suspects were taken into custody in Natchitoches in connection with a narcotics investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Adam Johnson, 37, and Ashely Dowden, 35, were arrested on several charges after Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents seized approximately 8.7 lbs of suspected crystal methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Journal, Johnson's previous bond was revoked by Judge Sylvester, 10th Judicial District Court of Louisiana in Natchitoches. The judge set the new bond at $500,000 due to the March 4 arrest.

Dowden was already released on bond prior to a hearing on March 10.

Johnson's charges include: one count driving under suspension, one count possession of a stolen firearm, one count possession of CDS II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count possession of CDS I marijuana and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dowden's charges include: one count improper lane usage, one count possession of a stolen firearm, one count possession of CDS II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count possession of CDS I marijuana and count possession of drug paraphernalia.

