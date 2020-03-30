Bond set for woman arrested for fatal Alexandria house fire

Bond has been set for a Ball woman arrested in connection to a fatal February house fire on Wainwright Street in Alexandria that killed a grandmother and her three grandchildren.

Tamielya Brevelle, 30, was booked into the Rapides Parish jail on March 27 on four counts of second degree murder and one count of a delayed action incendiary device. Judge Greg Beard has set her bond at $4,050,000. A mugshot and fingerprinting is still pending according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, they tell us that could be processed later on Monday.

On Feb. 29, shortly before midnight, the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of Wainwright Street. Inside the house, firefighters found the bodies of Verlana Cooper, 48, Jayda Cooper, 7, Brooklyn Cooper, 4, and Dreya Russaw, 4 months.

Brevelle's connection to the family has not been released by investigators.

Alexandria Fire Department Chief Larry King said in a statement that the investigation is continuing and more arrests are pending.