Bossier man donates bone marrow to 10-year-old boy with leukemia

Thirteen years ago as a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Zach Shadinger made the decision to register to become a bone marrow donor as part of a campus greek life competition.

Little did he know, that decision would ultimately connect him with a child on the other side of the globe — in need of life-saving bone marrow — years later.

In November 2019, Zach received a phone call from Be The Match, the largest bone marrow donor registry in the world. He was told a 10-year-old boy suffering from leukemia in Germany was in dire need of a bone marrow transplant. Zach was informed he could be the closest match for the child.

“What if I were in that situation?” he said. “All you can really do is hope and pray that someone is a match... and they are willing to participate in the donation program.”

Zach, a father of two, made up his mind about donating bone marrow soon after that phone call.

“How would I feel if my little boys needed this procedure?” Zach added. “If he doesn’t get a donation, he’s going to pass away.”

Zach, alongside his wife, flew to Boca Raton, Florida, earlier this month for the procedure. From start to finish, Zach said the transplant took seven hours.

“Whatever I was doing, however uncomfortable or painful it was or wasn’t, paled in comparison to what the young man was going through,” Zach said.

KSLA asked Zach what he would say to the 10-year-old since they have never actually met, despite the gravity and magnitude of the procedure.

“I think I would pick him up on my own and just hug him,” he responded. “I don’t even know his name, but, I would tell him, ‘I love you and you’re a blessing to me.’”

The medical team who completed the transplant, according to Zach, notified him following the procedure saying the child now has the best chance at a new life.

“I think this gives you an opportunity to look at what you’ve got,” he said. “I would do this again tomorrow if I could.”

Zach said he hopes to have a bone marrow registry drive in the near future.

If you want to sign to become and donor, CLICK HERE

