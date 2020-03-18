Boyce PD: Man arrested for domestic abuse, other charges

The Boyce Police Department says a suspect wanted for domestic abuse has been arrested.

In a release, officers say Wildlife and Fishery Agents captured Ray Dale Ashlock, 26, on Mar. 16.

Ashlock was wanted for several charges including domestic abuse battery, theft of a motor vehicle, violation of protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driver's license suspension/ revocation.

Officers say Ashlock was found in the stolen vehicle. He was also charged with drug possession.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail. Bond was set at $6,800.00.

