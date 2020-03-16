Boyce Police seeking suspect wanted for domestic abuse, theft of motor vehicle

The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect following an incident on March 15.

Ray Dale Ashlock, 26, has the following charges: domestic abuse battery, theft of a motor vehicle, violation of protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driver's license suspension/ revocation.

Ashlock is described as a white male, 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs 175 pounds. He may be in the Pineville area.

Please contact authorities if you have any information on Ashlock.

