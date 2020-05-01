Boyce man accused of burglary, theft

A Boyce man has been accused of burglary in the 100 Block of Shadow Wood Drive, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On April 30, RPSO says they responded to a vehicle burglary complaint in the area and spoke to others in the neighborhood that claimed items had been stolen from their homes around the same time.

Following an investigation, RPSO says Andrew Steven Myles, 21, was developed as a suspect. RPSO located him at his home where they say they found items that supported the allegations.

Myles was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was booked for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of simple burglary, two counts of theft under $1,000, one count of criminal damage to property, four counts of criminal trespassing and one count of criminal mischief. He was also booked in reference to several unrelated contempt of court warrants.

Myles is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $24,000 bond.

