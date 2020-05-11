Boyce man accused of domestic abuse, strangulation

A Boyce man has been accused of domestic abuse.

The Boyce Police Department says they arrested Jarrell Brown at his home on Monday, April 11 for the allegation.

The victim gave BPD permission to search the home, and they say they located drug paraphernalia.

Brown has been charged with disturbing the peace, simple battery, domestic abuse battery/strangulation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Rapides Parish Jail for booking.

