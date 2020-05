A Boyce man has been accused of using a counterfeit 100 dollar bill to make a purchase.

The Boyce Police Department says Keddrick Smith entered a Dollar General on 99 Pacific Ave., picked up a small item and gave the cashier the counterfeit money.

BPD's arrest report states that Smith was charged with monetary instrument abuse and transported to the parish jail for booking.

Copyright 2020 BPD. All rights reserved.