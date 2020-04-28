Boyce man arrested after stabbing incident

A Boyce man has been arrested following a stabbing incident.

RPSO responded to the 100 block of Treasure Trail, located in the Cotile area, on April 27 where witnesses said Jason Chad Smith, 50, of Boyce, engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim and allegedly stabbed them.

Later the same day, a search warrant was granted and executed at Smith’s residence located on Treasure Trail. During the search a firearm was discovered. The firearm, along with other items of evidence, that supported the initial allegations, was collected.

Smith, who is a convicted felon and at his residence when Deputies initially arrived, was taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $270,000 bond.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in stable condition.

