Boyce man arrested for rape, victim under 13

A Boyce man was arrested on rape charges following an investigation that began earlier this month.

On May 8, RPSO responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred, in the Boyce area.

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) and witnesses at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.

Ricky Mathews, 52, of Boyce, was arrested on May 18 for two counts of first degree rape; victim under the age of 13. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants. Bond has been set at $200,000.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.