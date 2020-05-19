Boyce man arrested for theft, other charges

The Boyce Police Department has announced the arrested of Jarvis Deshon Battles, 23, of Boyce.

The Rapides Parish Sheriffs' warrant unit arrested Battles on Monday evening without incident. He was booked into DC-1 and bond set at $27,500.

Battles is charged with theft of a firearm, criminal damage to property, simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

