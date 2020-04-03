Boyce man arrested on domestic abuse charges

A Boyce man was arrested on domestic abuse charges following a complaint on March 25 of an alleged strangulation and battery in the Lena area.

A victim identified Kenny Bert Troquille, 32, as the suspect.

Troquille was arrested on April 2 at his residence for one count of domestic abuse battery strangulation, one count of domestic abuse battery, one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment and one count of false imprisonment.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains, in lieu of posting a $65,000 bond. As a condition of his bond, Troquille was served with an order of protection and is prevented from having any contact with the victim.

