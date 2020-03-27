Boyce man arrested twice for stalking

A Boyce man was arrested twice for stalking victims in the Alexandria area.

In late February, RPSO received word that Paul Alan Mahfouz, 43, was continuously stalking victims.

Mahfouz was arrested on March 15 for stalking and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

On March 17, deputies received a complaint, that following his release, Mahfouz continued to stalk the same victims.

Mahfouz was arrested again on March 20 for stalking. He was then released on March 23 after posting a $50,000 bond and being served with an Order of Protection.

As a condition of his bond and the Order of Protection, Mahfouz is prevented from having any contact with the victims.

