Boy’s organs donated on 10th birthday after fatal fall playing basketball

The family of a 10-year-old boy who suffered a fatal blow to the head while playing basketball says organ donation was the perfect way to honor him.

On his 10th birthday, Ridge Scolley’s family gathered outside Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, to honor the boy who was about to live on in others through organ donation.

The third grader from Frazee, Minnesota, was remembered Tuesday for his love of basketball and compassion for others.

His parents were overcome with grief as their two older children prepared to hoist the “donate life” flag, a sign that an organ transplant was happening inside the hospital.

But Ridge’s family says they could not be prouder of the boy they all loved.

"Rather than him being able to receive gifts, he was able to give a gift to someone in need. That’s what Ridge would have wanted," said his aunt, Stacey Morris. "He had a heart of gold. He was so considerate and so compassionate."

Ridge, who dreamed of being an NBA player, was playing basketball with his cousins over the weekend when he lost his balance and hit his head, according to family members. He was flown to Fargo for medical treatment, but doctors determined his brain would not recover.

"He loved to hug people. All his friends, his teachers, his family, he would give them a side hug and love on everybody," said his uncle, Matt Morris. "We are going to miss him, and to be able to do this on his birthday is incredible."

Stacey Morris organized a GoFundMe for the family to help cover memorial and medical expenses. It has raised more than $26,000.

