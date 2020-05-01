Brookshire Grocery Co. extends hourly appreciation pay for retail, logistics employee-partners

The Brookshire Grocery Company is extending the appreciation pay for its more than 14,000 retail and logistics employee-partners as a thank you for their dedication and service to customers and communities during the COVID-19 crisis. This is an extension of the pay increase that started March 24.

“Almost two months into this crisis, our employee-partners’ efforts continue to have a profound impact on our communities. We are continuing to give back as a reflection of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open and keep our operations moving to get products on the shelves. No matter how long this lasts, I am certain that our BGC team is up for the challenges this pandemic brings.”

BGC has already invested more than $8 million including the increased wages for those in its stores and logistics, two half-weeks bonus checks, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19.

The company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

