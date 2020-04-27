Brookshire Grocery Co. to give retail employees second round of gift checks, invests $8M in workforce

In recognition and gratitude of their service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is giving its nearly 14,000 retail employees an additional special bonus installment that equals up to a half-week’s pay.

This second discretionary bonus complements the first bonus given in March for a total of one-week’s pay. This is in addition to a temporary pay increase of $1 per hour through May 1, 2020.

BGC has already invested $8 million including the first half-week’s bonus pay, increased wages for those in our stores and logistics, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19. The company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

“I am so incredibly proud of our amazing team that continues to serve our communities with unwavering commitment every day,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our retail partners have displayed such service and sacrifice the last five weeks. Despite the long hours, high demands and ongoing challenges on our business, our employees are showcasing our core values while serving our customers and communities. It is the right thing to do to give back to our partners as they have demonstrated grit, determination, commitment and care for our customers and communities over the past few weeks.”

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

