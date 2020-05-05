Brookshire Grocery Co. to extend daily discount for senior citizens and critical, emergency service providers

The Brookshire Grocery Company is extending its discount programs for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers, through June 2, 2020, in all four banners it operates – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s.

“BGC is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are grateful to be able to continue to give back to those who are serving on the front lines as well as those who are at high risk.”

Senior Citizen Discount

BGC is extending the temporary 5 percent daily discount for senior citizens. The discount is available upon request to customers age 60 or older with valid ID. BGC is also still strongly encouraging that the first two hours of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice and in moving any senior guests to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.

Critical and Emergency Service Providers Discount

The company is offering a 5 percent daily discount on store-brand products for critical and emergency service providers, through June 2, 2020. This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve). To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge.

The store-brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.

BGC has waived fees for all customers on Curbside orders, where available, as another way to help those who are depending on the company for this service.

