Brookshire Grocery Co. to give $1.3 million in gift cards to 15,000 employees

The Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) is giving their more than 15,000 active employee-partners a gift card to help them get what they need for their family this holiday week.

Full-time employees are receiving a $100 BGC gift card and part-time employees are receiving a $50 BGC gift card totaling $1.3 million given.

The $1.3 million includes additional monies the company will provide to help cover the payroll taxes on the gift cards.

“Family means everything to us, and we wanted to do something special for our employees’ families this week,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO. “We are so incredibly appreciative of everything our employees are doing to take care of our customers and communities. We are excited to continue to recognize our employee-partners for their continued efforts to uphold our safety procedures while serving our customers’ needs.”

The gift cards are in addition to the more than $12.2 million BGC has invested in their employee-partners for a total of $13.5 million through bonus checks, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19.

The company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

