Brookshire Grocery Co. to give employees six-weeks of appreciation pay for COVID-19 efforts

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced an appreciation pay for all hourly retail and logistics employees in recognition for the tireless dedication and selfless service to their respective communities. Employees will receive a temporary pay increase of $1 per hour effective March 24 – May 1.

“We cannot thank our employees enough for their determination, commitment and care for our customers. We are trying to do everything we can to give back as a reflection of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our incredibly dedicated retail and logistics employees are going above and beyond in meeting our customers’ needs. As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open and keep our operations moving to get products on the shelves.”

This pay increase is following a discretionary bonus given last week that was up to one-half week’s pay for all active employees.

Copyright 2020 Brookshire Grocery Co. All rights reserved.