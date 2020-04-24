Brookshire Grocery Company provides masks for employees

Brookshire Grocery Co. is providing face masks for its more than 15,000 employee-partners to wear.

As BGC continues to monitor this pandemic, the company is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health authorities. With the CDC updated recommendation to wear face masks, BGC is providing enough face masks for every employee. The company is also strongly encouraging customers to wear masks while in stores.

“We continuously update our protocols and procedures to help keep our employees and customers safe,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our team is doing a great job keeping our stores safe and protecting the health of others. We are very grateful to have been able to secure masks for our employees as an added layer of protection.”

All employees have been told they are required to wear masks to work. BGC has requested employees to increase wellness practices at work and at home to protect themselves, their families and customers in stores. They have also enacted specific policies and guidelines for the workplace to minimize exposure and potential spread of the virus.

