Brookshire's to donate $1 million to food banks, will match $500K in customer contributions

Due to the COVID-19 situation, food banks across America are seeing a rise in demand for resources to serve those most in need and Brookshire Grocery Co. is determined to make a difference in the communities it serves.

BGC is donating $1 million to food banks across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, along with matching customers’ donations up to $500,000 with the goal to help thousands of people at risk.

The $1 million donation will be distributed across BGC’s market area including the East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, FoodNet Food Bank (Louisiana), Northeast Louisiana Foodbank, and Harvest Regional Food Bank (Texarkana) over the next two years.

Through May 5, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. Customer contributions and BGC’s match will be donated to a local food bank in each community. This donation will be in addition to the $1 million the company is donating to the selected food banks.

“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and helping give hope to those at risk,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We know people are in need right now and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”

The $1 million donation and the additional $500,000 match program will bring more than 16 million meals for families in East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

