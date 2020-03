Buffalo Wild Wings in Alexandria says they will be holding a blood drive on March 30 in partnership with LifeShare.

The drive will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 2711South MacArthur Drive.

BWW says they want to make a statement to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

