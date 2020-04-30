Bulk chicken sales being held in Minden, Winnfield

House of Raeford Farms is holding truck sales to help address shortages of chicken in the marketplace amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know it has been difficult in recent weeks to not only find but also, in some cases, afford certain food products,” says a statement from the poultry company. “We hope this opportunity will be helpful to families as our nation continues to face a challenge over the next several weeks.”

House of Raeford Farms, which has a processing plant in Arcadia, says it is holding scheduled sales of 40-pound cases of chicken at refrigerated trucks stationed in areas easily serviced by its locations.

“We are currently not set up to take individual orders at our plant locations,” says a notice on the company’s Facebook page.

Demand at sales the company has held in the Carolinas has been great enough to inspire one person to pen a hilarious song about the turnout.

The community chicken sales enable customers to get everything from boneless chicken breasts and thighs to chicken tenders and wings and never leave their vehicles.

House of Raeford Farms workers take the order, receive payment and deliver chicken to the customer’s vehicle.

The company offers these tips for customers:

️Be prepared for traffic and long lines.

Arrive hours before start time.

️Cash only.

No limits.

No preorders.

House of Raeford Farms held a three-hour truck sale Wednesday at the Fair Grounds at 800 Goodwill St. in Minden.

Two more sales are scheduled in Louisiana.

Another will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the same location in Minden.

And a truck sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Winnfield High School, 631 Thomas Mill Road in Winnfield.

Available at each sale will be 40-pound cases of:

Chicken drumsticks $20

Whole bone-in chicken thighs $20

Jumbo boneless skinless chicken thighs $45;

Jumbo boneless skinless chicken breasts $45

Chicken tenders $60

Again, payment is by cash only.

The North Carolina-based company also is holding bulk chicken sales in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

