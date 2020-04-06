Bunkie Police search for two men connected to shooting incident

Bunkie Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to an October, 2019 shooting and who they say were spotted in Bunkie Saturday prior to an officer-involved shooting.

Those suspects are 23-year-old Roderick Smith and 20-year-old Vondrick Jimmerson. Police say the two are wanted for Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder for the shooting on Vine Street last October.

On Saturday, an officer spotted a black 2018 Dodge Ram that matched the description of a truck in that October shooting. According a Bunkie PD news release, the truck began speeding out of town toward Morrow in St. Landry Parish as the officer pursued.

According to Louisiana State Police, another Bunkie Police officer was attempting to assist in that pursuit, during which a man inside the fleeing vehicle was shot by one of the Bunkie officers. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, while no officers were injured. State Police were called in to investigate, and that investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Bunkie PD asks that anyone with information contact them at (318) 346-2665.

