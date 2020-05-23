Bunkie and Jennings police hunting for Avoyelles Parish man

The Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and apprehended Terrance Mundy.

Mundy is wanted for 1 count of Aggravated Burglary which happened on August 28, 2019.

Mundy is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Mundy’s date of birth is July 23, 1991.

Anyone with information on Terrance Mundy can call Bunkie Police Department at (318) 346-2664.

We also learned Mundy is wanted by the Jennings Police Department following a situation that happened Wednesday.

According to our media partner, KLFY, Jennings Police are on the hunt for Mundy after he allegedly pulled a gun on a drive-thru employee at a KFC and then fled on foot.

Visit the attached link for more on the Jennings man hunt.

