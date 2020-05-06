Bunkie police searching for armed robbery suspects

The Bunkie Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery in March.

According to Bunkie police, Jamal Charrier, 20, and Jordan Charrier, 23, were involved in an incident March 25 where they allegedly held another man at gunpoint and took $40,000 in cash, as well as clothing. Police said the man was struck several times with the weapon before the suspects left the home in the Bunkie area in a black Jeep Compass. The suspects are known to be living in the Hessmer/Marksville area according to police.

If you have information on where the suspects might be, contact Bunkie police at (318) 346-2665.

