Bunkie suspects wanted on charges turn themselves in Thursday

Two suspects wanted by Bunkie Police have turned themselves in and have been booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Roderick Smith, 23, and Vondrick Jimmerson, 20, were wanted for Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder for a shooting on Vine Street last October.

The two were also spotted in Bunkie on April 4 prior to an officer-involved shooting. On that date, an officer spotted a black 2018 Dodge Ram that matched the description of a truck in that October shooting. According to a Bunkie PD news release, the truck began speeding out of town toward Morrow in St. Landry Parish as the officer pursued.

According to Louisiana State Police, another Bunkie Police officer was attempting to assist in that pursuit, during which a man inside the fleeing vehicle was shot by one of the Bunkie officers. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, while no officers were injured. State Police were called in to investigate. So far, no further information has been released about the investigation.

Smith is facing additional charges for the April 4 incident, including one count of Reckless Operation, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Flight.

Smith and Jimmerson were both given bonds of $250,000 for the initial charges. Smith was given an additional $75,000 bond on the newest charges.

