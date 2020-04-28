Bunkie woman arrested in fraud scheme

A Bunkie woman is under arrest for her alleged involvement in a sweepstakes scheme that targeted at least one victim in Florida.

Bonnie LaFleur, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft by fraud and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LaFleur’s arrest comes after a six-month investigation. Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson said LaFleur had claimed she was with the American Sweepstakes and had stolen at least $140,000 from at least one victim in Merritt Island, Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Ferguson also said Bunkie PD executed a search warrant on LaFleur’s home and recovered evidence that showed up to $1 million in similar activities. He said further charges are pending.

