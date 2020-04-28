Bunkie woman arrested in fraud scheme

Bonnie LaFleur, 71, of Bunkie, faces a charge of theft by fraud. | Credit: APSO
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:05 PM, Apr 28, 2020

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A Bunkie woman is under arrest for her alleged involvement in a sweepstakes scheme that targeted at least one victim in Florida.

Bonnie LaFleur, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft by fraud and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LaFleur’s arrest comes after a six-month investigation. Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson said LaFleur had claimed she was with the American Sweepstakes and had stolen at least $140,000 from at least one victim in Merritt Island, Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Ferguson also said Bunkie PD executed a search warrant on LaFleur’s home and recovered evidence that showed up to $1 million in similar activities. He said further charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus