Bureau of Prisons removes Rod Myers as warden of Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale

Warden Rod Myers has been removed by the Bureau of Prisons as the warden of the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, according to Ronald Morris, President of Local 1007.

The union represents the workers at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.

As of Friday morning, Morris said that 40 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 227 inmates. Morris said four inmates are currently hospitalized, 120 more are in isolation and an additional 821 are being quarantined.

Earlier this week, Morris sent a letter to Michael Carvajal, assistant director of the Bureau of Prisons Correctional Programs Division. In the letter, Morris spoke out about alleged negligence at Oakdale FCI, resulting in staff and inmate endangerment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, Morris outlines a long list of issues he says have endangered staff, including improper personal protective equipment, and cross-contamination between the prison facilities.

In another email to Director Carvajal, Morris says that Warden Myers has not been forthcoming about the number of positive cases at the prison.

On Thursday, Local 1007 filed an Imminent Danger Report with OSHA, claiming that Warden Myers allowed staff to be in close proximity contact with positively tested inmates, and placed both staff and inmates in harm's way of the deadly contagion.

Morris said that prison staff have been continuously forced to work in unsafe conditions, and that some staff members were forced to continue working after being exposed to other staff members or inmates with COVID-19.

