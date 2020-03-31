Bureau of Prisons says all inmates will be secured for 14-day period

The Director of the Bureau of Prisons has ordered the implementation of Phase 5 of its COVID-19 Action Plan, effective April 1.

In response to a growing number of quarantine and isolation cases at prisons, a number of actions will be enacted immediately to further mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19.

For a 14-day period, inmates in every institution will be secured in their assigned cells to decrease the spread of the virus. This modification is based on health concerns, not disruptive inmate behavior.

During this time, to the extent practicable, inmates should still have access to programs and services that are offered under normal operating procedures, such as mental health treatment and education.

In addition, the Bureau is coordinating with the United States Marshals Service to significantly decrease incoming movement during this time.

After 14 days, this decision will be reevaluated and a decision made as to whether or not to return to modified operations.

Limited group gathering will be afforded to the extent practical to facilitate commissary, laundry, showers, telephone, and Trust Fund Limited Inmate Computer System access.

