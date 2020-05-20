Burl Cain to lead Mississippi prisons

Burl Cain, the well-known and embattled former warden of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, is heading east.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday, May 20 that Cain has been hired as the new head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Cain spent more than 20 years as prison administrator and warden at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

He retired in January of 2016 amid a series of investigative reports by The Advocate newspaper.

The reports by the newspaper questioned whether Cain’s private business dealings, including a large real estate deal, violated a Louisiana Department of Corrections policy that forbids personal interactions between Department of Public Safety and Corrections personnel and inmates or their families.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.